Thursday 9 August 2018

Three Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza Strip

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A pregnant woman, her one-year-old daughter and a Hamas fighter have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that the militant and the civilians were killed in separate incidents.

The deaths came amid an intense flare-up of violence between Israel and Gaza’s rulers from the Islamic militant Hamas.

Fire balls caused by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Since late on Wednesday, Gaza militants have fired dozens of rockets toward Israel, injuring several people.

Israel’s military says it struck several Hamas targets in Gaza.

It was not clear if the escalation would derail Egyptian-brokered indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a long-term ceasefire.

Gaza health officials identified those killed overnight as Hamas fighter Ali Ghandour, 23-year-old Enas Khamas and her daughter Bayan.

