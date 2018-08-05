Three NATO force members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan

Three Nato force members have been killed in a suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan, the US military said.

A US soldier and two Afghan troops were also wounded in the blast, which targeted a foot patrol, officials said.

The Taliban claimed it carried out the attack.

Wahida Shahkar, the spokeswoman for the provincial governor in the Parwan province, said the attack took place near the provincial capital, Charakar.

Nato formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but thousands of forces are still providing support and training to Afghan troops, and carrying out counter-terrorism missions.

