Two siblings and their mother have been killed in cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

Two siblings and their mother have been killed in cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

Three killed as India and Pakistan resume shelling in Kashmir

Indian police said the three died overnight after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in Poonch region near the so-called Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory of Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Indian army said its soldiers responded.

Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a February 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down a MiG-21 fighter jet on Wednesday and its pilot, who was returned to India on Friday in a peace gesture.

Press Association