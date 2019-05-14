Three people have died after two sightseeing planes collided in mid-air in south-east Alaska, the US Coast Guard said.

Three killed after sightseeing planes collide in Alaska

Coast Guard spokesman Jon-Paul Rios said three others remain missing.

Ten others have been taken to hospital in Ketchikan, one in critical condition.

The passengers, from the cruise ship Royal Princess, were on sightseeing flights, one of which was operated by Taquan Air.

A spokeswoman for the Ketchikan flightseeing company said Taquan has suspended operations while federal authorities investigate the deadly crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is not immediately known what caused the crash.

Princess Cruises said in a statement it is “deeply saddened” by the news and providing help to the families affected by the crash.

Press Association