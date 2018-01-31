Three jailed for life over Turkey attack which killed 12 German tourists

Hasan al Mayyuf, Fevzi Muhammed Ali and Halil Dervis were given life terms at a court in Istanbul for breaching the Turkish constitution and an additional 329 years each for killing 12 people and attempting to murder 16 others in the blast.

A fourth defendant was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership of an armed group, while 18 other people were acquitted, according to reports. No ruling was issued for four other defendants who are on the run.

Turkish authorities said the suicide bomber, a Syrian identified as Nabil Fadli, was affiliated with IS. He set off the bomb near a group of German tourists close to the landmark Blue Mosque.