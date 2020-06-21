Three dead, three seriously injured in stabbings at UK park

Police at Forbury Gardens in Reading town centre where they are responding to a "serious incident" PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 20, 2020. See PA story POLICE Reading . Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Officers added the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "This evening we saw a senseless attack on people simply enjoying a Saturday evening with family and friends.

"My heart, prayers and thoughts are with all of those affected and to the people of Reading who will be deeply shocked and concerned by this terrible incident.

"I am in contact with the police and will ensure they have all the support they need. I would like to thank Thames Valley Police and the emergency services for their response.

"For now, I ask the public locally to share any information they may have with the police and to continue to avoid the area."

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said officers were keeping an open mind as to possible motives for the incident.

He said: "We have made one arrest and at this stage we are not looking for any other people in connection with this incident. There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public, however we urge people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling police.

"This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

"There have been some reports that this incident was linked to the Black Lives Matter protest which took place in Reading earlier this afternoon. I can confirm that this incident is not connected. It occurred around three hours after the protest had concluded."

Online Editors