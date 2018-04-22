Three dead in Nashville Waffle House shooting

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the gunman was a white man with short hair who was wearing only black pants and a coat.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Sunday, April 22, 2018

Police said via their Twitter account that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking.