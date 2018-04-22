News World News

Sunday 22 April 2018

Three dead in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Police said via their Twitter account that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking.

Officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Three people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, police in Nashville say.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the gunman was a white man with short hair who was wearing only black pants and a coat.

A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt.

Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Sunday, April 22, 2018

They said they named him as a suspect because the car that the gunman arrived in was registered to him.

