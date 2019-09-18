Three people have been killed as a speedboat crashed into an offshore dike in Venice, firefighters said.

Three dead as record-bid speedboat crashes off Venice

A fourth person aboard was also injured in the crash on Tuesday night.

Italian speedboat race officials said the boat was trying to set a record for the route from Monte Carlo to Venice.

They said the boat had begun the challenge on Monday morning and was allowed one fuel step.

(Vigili del Fuoco/Twitter/PA)

At least one of those killed was Italian, as was the injured man.

Italian state radio said the speedboat was capable of speeds up to 80mph.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

PA Media