Three people have been killed and 20 were injured when a van crashed into a crowd in front of a popular bar in Munster, a German police spokesman said.

Three dead, 20 hurt as van ploughs into crowd in Germany

The driver shot himself dead inside the van after the crash on Saturday afternoon, spokesman Andreas Bode told reporters.

He said the driver’s identity was not yet known. The van crashed into people sitting in front of the famous Kiepenkerl bar on one of the first spring days in the western German city.

Mr Bode said six of the 20 injured were in a severe condition. Police vans in Munster (dpa via AP) Police said it was too early to speculate about the motive behind the crash and said they are still investigating.

They have urged people in Munster to avoid the city centre. Police said a suspicious object has been found in the van and that they are still examining what kind of an object it is and whether it is dangerous.

Ambulances in Munster (dpa via AP) Police told German news agency dpa that the object was the reason why a large area around the scene was sealed off after the crash. Munster mayor Markus Lewe said the reason for the crash is still unclear.

German news channel n-tv showed a narrow street sealed off with red-and-white police tape.

Dozens of ambulances were waiting near the cordoned-off area. Helicopters were flying overhead.

Rescue helicopters stand in Munster (Martin Rupik/dpa via AP) Munster, a major university city, has about 300,000 residents and an attractive city centre rebuilt after the Second World War. Lino Baldi, who owns an Italian restaurant near the scene of the crash, told Sky TG24 that the city centre was packed due to a Saturday market and summer-like temperatures, which had risen to 25C (77F) from just 12C (53.6F) a day earlier.

Press Association