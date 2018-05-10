Three Americans held captive in North Korean arrive home

A Boeing C-40 outfitted with medical facilities arrived at the base at 2.42am (7.42am BST), carrying Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim.

They had been released to US secretary of state Mike Pompeo about 20 hours earlier.

Vice President Mike Pence, fourth from left, accompanied by his wife Karen Pence, third from left, and others arrive to greet the former North Korean detainees (AP)

Mr Pompeo was in Pyongyang to discuss Mr Trump’s plans to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks. He returned on a separate plane, joining Mr Trump, first lady Melania Trump and US vice president Mike Pence on the tarmac.