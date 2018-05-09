Three Americans detained in North Korea returning to US

Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year are on their way back to the US with secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump has announced.

Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year are on their way back to the US with secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump has announced.

The move is the latest sign of improving relations between the two long-time adversaries.

Mr Trump said on Twitter that Mr Pompeo is “in the air” and was with “the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting”. I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018 The president, who had been hinting about an imminent release, said he would greet them at Andrews Air Force Base at 2am on Thursday (7am BST).

The release of the detainees came as Mr Pompeo visited North Korea on Wednesday to finalise plans for a historic summit between Mr Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Mr Trump said on Twitter that there had been a “good meeting with Kim Jong Un”, adding: “Date & Place set.”

Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018 North Korea had accused Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, all Korean-Americans, of anti-state activities, but their arrests were widely seen as politically motivated and had compounded the dire state of relations over the isolated nation’s nuclear weapons. They had been held for periods ranging between one and two years. The trio were the latest in a series of Americans who have been detained by North Korea in recent years for seemingly small offences and typically freed when senior US officials or statesmen personally visited to bail them out.

Mr Pompeo, in his visit, discussed the agenda for a potential Trump-Kim summit in a meeting with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the central committee of North Korea’s ruling party. The three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, left, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song, right, had been detained in North Korea (AP) Later, Mr Pompeo said the senior official had been a great partner in working to make the summit a success.

“For decades, we have been adversaries. Now we are hopeful that we can work together to resolve this conflict,” Mr Pompeo said, adding that “there are many challenges along the way”.

Mr Kim noted the improved relations between the Koreas, as well as the North’s policy to “concentrate all efforts into economic progress” in the country.

“This is not a result of sanctions that have been imposed from outside,” he added, citing the will of the Korean people. That contradicted Mr Trump, who has said repeatedly that his pressure tactics brought North Korea to the negotiating table. The family of Tony Kim thanked all those who worked for his return, and also credited Mr Trump for engaging directly with North Korea.

“Mostly we thank God for Tony’s safe return,” the family said in a statement, and they urged people to “continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held”. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr Trump viewed the release “as a positive gesture of goodwill”.

Press Association