Three American detainees to return to US from North Korea – Trump

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Mr Trump added that Mr Pompeo had a “good meeting” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.