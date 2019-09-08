Thousands without power as Dorian slams into eastern Canada
The storm has already walloped the Virgin Islands, Bahamas and North Carolina.
The storm that has already walloped the Virgin Islands, Bahamas and North Carolina is now bringing hurricane-force winds to far-eastern Canada.
Dorian has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people, toppled a huge construction crane and ripped roofs off apartments in the city of Halifax.
The US National Hurricane Centre said the post-tropical cyclone was centred about 55 miles (90km) east-northeast of Anticosti Island on Sunday morning and had sustained wind speeds of up to 80mph (130kph).
it was heading to the north-northwest, roughly up the Gulf of St Lawrence.
Meanwhile, authorities in the Bahamas were scrambling to find shelter for tens of thousands left homeless by a storm that struck with Category 5 force.
The storm has been blamed for at least 49 deaths.
PA Media