The storm that has already walloped the Virgin Islands, Bahamas and North Carolina is now bringing hurricane-force winds to far-eastern Canada.

Thousands without power as Dorian slams into eastern Canada

Dorian has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people, toppled a huge construction crane and ripped roofs off apartments in the city of Halifax.

A guard rail damaged by powerful waves in Cow Bay, Nova Scotia (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press/AP)

The US National Hurricane Centre said the post-tropical cyclone was centred about 55 miles (90km) east-northeast of Anticosti Island on Sunday morning and had sustained wind speeds of up to 80mph (130kph).

it was heading to the north-northwest, roughly up the Gulf of St Lawrence.

A man walks in the rain brought by Hurricane Dorian to Moncton, New Brunswick (Marc Grandmaison/The Canadian Press/AP)

Meanwhile, authorities in the Bahamas were scrambling to find shelter for tens of thousands left homeless by a storm that struck with Category 5 force.

The storm has been blamed for at least 49 deaths.

PA Media