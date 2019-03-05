Thousands surround Albanian parliament to demand new elections

Thousands of protesters supporting Albania’s opposition surrounded the parliament, demanding the government’s resignation and early elections, and accusing the cabinet of corruption and crime links.

Some threw flares and lit car tyres, but the protest ended largely peacefully.

The parliament building in the capital Tirana had been surrounded by hundreds of police officers and barbed wire.

Legislators with the centre-right Democratic Party-led opposition have resigned from their posts, and the opposition has pledged to hold rallies whenever the parliament holds sessions.

“Only free and fair elections will open Europe’s door,” said Lulzim Basha of the Democratic Party.

A protester confronts police at the parliament building (Hektor Pustina/AP)

Four new candidates from the opposition were sworn in on Tuesday as new legislators.

Prime minister Edi Rama called for dialogue with the opposition, but said they do not “negotiate the democracy, parliamentarism and the mandate received from the citizens’ majority”.

The opposition has not heeded calls from the European Union, the US and international organisations to enter talks with its political rivals.

The governing Socialists hold 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

Recent rallies by opposition supporters have turned violent, with police using tear gas.

Albania hopes to launch membership negotiations with the European Union in June.

