Thousands still missing after Indonesia quake as death toll nears 2,000

The confirmed death toll from the devastating earthquake and tsunami on Sulawesi island is approaching 2,000, but thousands more people remain unaccounted for.

The confirmed death toll from the devastating earthquake and tsunami on Sulawesi island is approaching 2,000, but thousands more people remain unaccounted for.

Officials have said search teams plan to stop looking for victims later this week.

The death toll is approaching 2,000 (AP)

The death toll now stands at 1,944, mostly in the hardest-hit city of Palu.

Willem Rampangilei, head of the National Board for Disaster Management, said there could be as many as 5,000 victims still buried in deep mud in Balaroa and Petobo, two of Palu’s hardest-hit neighbourhoods.

But he added that number must be verified by his teams because it is an unofficial figure which came from village heads in the area.

The September 28 quake caused loose, wet soil to liquefy there. It is too soft to use heavy equipment for recovery, and decomposition of bodies is already advanced.

“It is impossible to rebuild in areas with high liquefaction risk such as Petobo and Balaroa,” he said, adding villages there will be relocated.

Talks are under way with religious authorities and surviving family members to decide whether some areas could be turned into mass graves for victims entombed there with monuments built to remember them.

Officials reiterated that the search is expected to end on Thursday. However, the deadline could be extended if needed.

Mr Rampangilei said life is starting to return to normal in some areas affected by the disaster.

Immediate food and water needs have been met, and the local government has started to function again.

Many schools have been completely destroyed, but he said classes will resume where possible. However, many students are still too scared to return.

Press Association