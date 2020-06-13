Thousands stage rally in French capital against police brutality

Thousands of people take part in a march against police brutality and racism in Paris (AP)

Thousands of people have gathered in Paris to denounce police brutality and discrimination.

Shouts rose from the largely black crowd as a group of white extreme-right activists climbed a building and unfurled a huge banner denouncing “anti-white racism”. Others tried to tear the banner down.

Police have surrounded the area, braced for potential violence.

The march was organised by supporters of Adama Traore (AP)

The march was organised by supporters of Adama Traore (AP)

There have been several clashes at largely peaceful demonstrations around France, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and global protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The march in Paris was led by supporters of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old French black man who died in 2016.

Mr Traore did not have his identity card on him and reportedly ran as the police approached.

A huge portrait showed half of Mr Traore’s face, half of Mr Floyd’s.

Residents of a building cut up a banner which was lowered from the roof of a building by far-right protesters (AP)

Residents of a building cut up a banner which was lowered from the roof of a building by far-right protesters (AP)

Mr Traore’s sister Assa told the crowd: “We are all demanding the same thing – fair justice for everyone.”

She said her brother was also handcuffed and held down by police before he died, much like Mr Floyd had been last month.

A final report released last month cleared three officers of wrongdoing, triggering renewed protests over Mr Traore’s death.

This week, the French government banned chokeholds.

PA Media