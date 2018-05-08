Thousands say ‘that’s enough’ to Turkish president on Twitter

“Tamam” – which roughly translate as “that’s enough” – became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday hours after Mr Erdogan, who has been in power for the past 15 years, said he would step aside “if my people say ‘that’s enough'”.

More than 480,000 tweets with the word “tamam” were posted by the late afternoon.

Three of Mr Erdogan’s rivals – Meral Aksener, Muharrem Ince and Temel Karamollaoglu – also joined the fray.