Saturday 27 January 2018

Thousands of Belfast jobs safe as Bombardier wins trade dispute with US

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled against US plans to impose 292% tariffs on Bombardier imports to America.

Workers reacted with jubilation to the news (Niall Carson/PA)
By Arj Singh, Press Association Political Correspondent

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has won its case against United States proposals to impose tariffs of 292% on its imports to America in a move which should safeguard thousands of jobs in Belfast.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) said rival manufacturer Boeing did not suffer injury from Atlanta-based Delta Airlines’ order of Bombardier’s C Series passenger jets.

The C Series wings are produced in the Northern Irish capital and workers reacted with jubilation to the news.

Bombardier said in a statement: “Today’s decision is a victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law.

“It is also a victory for US airlines and the US travelling public.

“The C Series is the most innovative and efficient new aircraft in a generation.

“Its development and production represent thousands of jobs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.”

