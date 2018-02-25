Thousands march in memory of killed Russian opposition leader

Mr Nemtsov was shot and killed on February 27, 2015 while walking on a bridge near the Kremlin.

Demonstrators at the front of Sunday’s anniversary event carried a banner reading: “These bullets are in all of us.”

His death sent shock waves through Russia’s beleaguered opposition.

People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Two candidates in Russia’s presidential election next month — Ksenia Sobchak and Grigory Yavlinsky — participated in the march.

An officer in the security forces of Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov was convicted of firing the shots that killed Mr Nemtsov and received a 20-year prison term.