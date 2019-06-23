News World News

Sunday 23 June 2019

Thousands march for LGBT rights in Ukraine’s capital

Several people protesting against the rally scuffled with police.

People take part in the annual Pride parade in Kiev (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Thousands of supporters of LGBT rights have marched through the centre of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, under a heavy police presence to separate them from opponents.

Police said nine people were arrested on suspicion of preparing provocations against participants in the Kiev Pride event.

Pride parade in Kiev (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian news reports estimated the number of marchers at about 2,500.

Several people protesting against the rally scuffled with police as the march assembled. Others stood along the route, shouting and holding a banner reading “Sodomy is the road to hell”.

Opponents of gay rights say homosexuality is contrary to Ukraine’s traditional culture. In turn, a large banner at the head of the march declared that “our tradition is freedom”.

