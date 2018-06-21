News World News

Thursday 21 June 2018

Thousands join Indian PM to celebrate world yoga day

Narendra Modi travelled to a town in the Himalayan foothills to do yoga exercises.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga along with thousands of other Indians (Manish Swarup/AP)
About 50,000 people have gathered with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Himalayan foothills to salute the power of yoga.

Mr Modi, a Hindu nationalist, travelled to the hill town of Dehradun for the fourth International Day of Yoga, and shortly after sunrise was doing yoga exercises with about 50,000 people.

Mr Modi said in a speech that “yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world”.

ipanews_5e3d2703-a88f-4d27-abe6-35fadc82c2cd_embedded237117996
Sailors perform yoga on the deck of Indian naval aircraft carrier Viraat (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Tens of thousands more people joined in mass yoga exercises across the country, including staff at the New Delhi airport, students at countless schools and members of India’s armed forces.

