Thousands join Indian PM to celebrate world yoga day

Mr Modi, a Hindu nationalist, travelled to the hill town of Dehradun for the fourth International Day of Yoga, and shortly after sunrise was doing yoga exercises with about 50,000 people.

Mr Modi said in a speech that “yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world”.

Sailors perform yoga on the deck of Indian naval aircraft carrier Viraat (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Tens of thousands more people joined in mass yoga exercises across the country, including staff at the New Delhi airport, students at countless schools and members of India’s armed forces.