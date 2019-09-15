News World News

Sunday 15 September 2019

Thousands gather to support Italian hardliner Salvini

Backers gathered in the town of Pontida.

Leader of The League party, Matteo Salvini, is cheered by supporters at a party’s rally in Pontida (Luca Bruno/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Thousands of die-hard League voters from all over northern Italy are gathering in a town in the foothills of Lombardy as Matteo Salvini relaunches himself as opposition leader after a grave political miscalculation landed the party out of government.

Backers wearing “Salvini Forever” scarves or “Salvini Premier” T-Shirts streamed into a meadow in the town of Pontida, near Bergamo, for the annual League rally.

The town inspires nationalists as the birthplace of a medieval alliance that defeated a foreign emperor.

Mr Salvini is seeking to whip up his base in opposition to the 5-Star-Democratic Party government that took office last week, depriving him of his position as Italy’s hardline anti-migrant interior minister.

A survey published on Sunday in the financial daily il Sole-24 Ore shows that despite Mr Salvini’s political missteps, the League remains the strongest party in Italy with 34% support.

