Saturday 28 April 2018

Thousands attend funeral after Houthi chief killed in Yemen

Houthi rebel leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi vowed to avenge al-Samad’s death.

Yemeni honour guards carry the coffin of Saleh al-Samad (Hani Mohammed/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Thousands of Yemenis have attended a funeral for a top Shiite rebel official in the capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis’ Supreme Political Council chief and acting head of state Saleh al-Samad was killed along with six others in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike over a week ago in the coastal province of Hodeida.

Top Houthi officials including al-Samad’s successor Mahdi al-Mashat, a former Houthi fighter, attended the funeral which was held in al-Sabeen square.

Yemeni honour guards carry the coffin (Hani Mohammed/AP)

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with Iran-backed Houthis since March 2015 with the aim of defeating them and bringing an internationally recognised government back to power.

