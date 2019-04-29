Thousands affected as Scandinavian Airlines strike continues

A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has entered its fourth day, with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights on Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers.

A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has entered its fourth day, with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights on Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers.

The flag carrier of Denmark, Norway and Sweden said more than 170,000 passengers have been affected since the open-ended strike started on Friday.

Grounded SAS planes at Oslo Gardermoen airport (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB Scanpix via AP)

The strike began after the collapse of pay negotiations with the SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company’s pilots in the three countries.

There is no sign of when talks might resume on a new collective bargaining agreement.

SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson has urged the pilots to resume talks.

“Now we both have to take responsibility and come back to concrete discussions to find solutions that also make the company have a future, even after this conflict,” Mr Gustafson told Sweden’s news agency TT.

“We have put attractive offers on the table that they have rejected. Having a list of demands that knocks off the feet of our competitiveness just doesn’t work,” he added.

Jacob Pedersen, an analyst with Denmark’s Sydbank, said the pilots want their share of company earnings after the carrier posted a profit in the past four years following a cost-saving programme that started in 2012.

Press Association