This year’s Nobel prize for literature postponed after sexual assault scandal

The foundation said in a statement the intention was to award the 2018 prize next year, along with that year's prize.

The interim permanent secretary of the Academy, Anders Olsson, said in a statement: "The active members of the Swedish Academy are of course fully aware that the present crisis of confidence places high demands on a long-term and robust work for change.

"We find it necessary to commit time to recovering public confidence in the Academy before the next laureate can be announced. This, out of respect for previous and future literature laureates, the Nobel Foundation and the general public."