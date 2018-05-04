This year’s Nobel prize for literature postponed after sexual assault scandal
This year’s Nobel prize for literature has been postponed after a sexual assault scandal at the Swedish Academy, organisers have announced.
The foundation said in a statement the intention was to award the 2018 prize next year, along with that year's prize.
The interim permanent secretary of the Academy, Anders Olsson, said in a statement: "The active members of the Swedish Academy are of course fully aware that the present crisis of confidence places high demands on a long-term and robust work for change.
"We find it necessary to commit time to recovering public confidence in the Academy before the next laureate can be announced. This, out of respect for previous and future literature laureates, the Nobel Foundation and the general public."
The decision was reached at a meeting in Stockholm with the 2018 prize to be given in 2019.
