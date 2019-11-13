Venice was hit by the second highest-tide recorded in the lagoon city on Tuesday, which flooded its historic basilica and left many of its squares and alleyways deep underwater.

'This is the result of climate change' - Venice mayor declares disaster as city hit by devastating high tide

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said he would declare a state of disaster and warned of severe damage.

Alle 12.00 conferenza stampa con @zaiapresidente e Angelo Borelli @DPCgov

Chiederemo stato di crisi. Cittadini e imprese raccolgano materiale utile a dimostrare danni subiti. Nei prossimi giorni comunicheremo modalità per richiesta di contributo

Info: https://t.co/SzLWTGi5XM pic.twitter.com/NDXsFLo34R — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) November 13, 2019

City officials said the tide peaked at 187 cm (6.14 ft) at 10.50pm (21.50 Irish time), just short of the record 194 cm set in 1966.

"The situation is dramatic," Brugnaro said on Twitter. "We ask the government to help us. The cost will be high. This is the result of climate change."

