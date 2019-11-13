News World News

Wednesday 13 November 2019

'This is the result of climate change' - Venice mayor declares disaster as city hit by devastating high tide

A room in the flooded Gritti Palace is pictured during an exceptional
A room in the flooded Gritti Palace is pictured during an exceptional "Alta Acqua" high tide water level on November 12, 2019 in Venice. Picture: Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Venice was hit by the second highest-tide recorded in the lagoon city on Tuesday, which flooded its historic basilica and left many of its squares and alleyways deep underwater.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said he would declare a state of disaster and warned of severe damage.

City officials said the tide peaked at 187 cm (6.14 ft) at 10.50pm (21.50 Irish time), just short of the record 194 cm set in 1966.

"The situation is dramatic," Brugnaro said on Twitter. "We ask the government to help us. The cost will be high. This is the result of climate change."

Saint Mark's Square was submerged by more than one metre (3.3 ft) of water, while the adjacent Saint Mark's Basilica was flooded for the sixth time in 1,200 years.

Four of those inundations have now come in the last 20 years, most recently in October 2018. There was no immediate word on any damage inside the Church. In 2018, the administrator said the basilica had aged 20 years in a single day.

A flooded shop during a night of exceptional high water in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A flooded shop during a night of exceptional high water in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Video on social media showed deep waters flowing like a river along one of Venice's main thoroughfares, while another showed large waves hammering boats moored alongside the Doge's Palace and surging over the stone sidewalks.

"A high tide of 187 cm is going to leave an indelible wound," Brugnaro said.

Much of Italy has been pummelled by torrential rains in recent days, with wide spreading flooding, especially in the southern heel and toe of the country.

In Matera, this year's European Capital of Culture, rain water cascaded through the streets and inundated the city's famous cave-dwelling district.

A flooded shop during a night of exceptional high water in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A flooded shop during a night of exceptional high water in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Further bad weather is forecast for the coming days.

A man takes a photo of a stranded taxi boat on Riva degli Schiavoni, after it was washed away during an exceptional overnight
A man takes a photo of a stranded taxi boat on Riva degli Schiavoni, after it was washed away during an exceptional overnight "Alta Acqua" high tide water level, early on November 13, 2019 in Venice. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP
People walk across the flooded Piazza San Marco square during an exceptional
People walk across the flooded Piazza San Marco square during an exceptional "Alta Acqua" high tide water level on November 12, 2019 in Venice. Picture: Marco Bertorello / AFP
A water taxi transported by the water into a street during a night of record high water in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Stranded gondolas are pictured washed away at Riva degli Schiavoni, after an exceptional overnight "Alta Acqua" high tide water level, early on November 13, 2019 in Venice. Picture: Marco Bertorello / AFP
Catwalks floating on a canal during a night of exceptional high water in Venice, Italy November 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

