Theresa May's husband Philip to be given knighthood for political service

Philip May, husband of former UK prime minister Theresa May, will be given knighthood for political service.

It is reported that he had a strong influence on his wife’s decision-making during her time in office.

Close friends have said he was always willing to listen to and critique practice runs of his her speeches.

During Brexit negotiations in 2018, May credited her husband as the one who encouraged her to keep going and “keep doing the right thing”.

Mr May will join several of his predecessors who have been given honours such as Cherie Blair CBE, Dame Norma Major, and Sir Denis Thatcher.

The Mays met at Oxford University and while studying Philip was chairman of the Oxford Union and a member of the Conservative association.

The couple were introduced at a Tory party student disco and were married in 1980 – they are due to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in September.

Neighbours and friends of the pair from their home in the Berkshire village of Sonning-on-Thames have described Mr May as a “really nice bloke” who essentially keeps himself to himself.

PA Media