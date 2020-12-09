| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'There's too much potential dirt that she doesn't want released' – what's next for Ivanka Trump?

Jacqueline Alemany

Ivanka Trump with her father, US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Expand

Close

Ivanka Trump with her father, US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Ivanka Trump with her father, US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Ivanka Trump with her father, US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

IVANKA Trump has always been a business executive with a keen eye for marketing – whether that be real estate, moderately priced shoes or handbags. After she leaves the White House with her father, those who know the family say she could soon embark on a new venture: selling herself to American voters.

It's unclear where exactly Ms Trump and her husband – Jared Kushner, who like Ivanka is now a senior White House adviser – will physically land after they are expected to leave Washington in January. Some anticipate the couple will return to their old home of New York, while others speculate they may relocate to a "cottage" at the president's Bedminster golf course in New Jersey.

But former friends, colleagues and associates of the couple believe wherever they live, the first daughter will be contemplating how to maximise her political capital, whether that means an actual run for office, or a gauzier influence in Republican circles in a world where President Donald Trump still holds enormous political sway.

Privacy