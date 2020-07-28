The Royal Rift: What explosive new book tells us about Meghan, Kate, and 'The Firm'

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex (Mike Egerton/PA)

A new biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has offered a unique insight into what led the couple to step down from royal duties.

Finding Freedom, by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, describes the wall of resentment that slowly built up between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

Neither Harry nor Meghan have contributed to the book; it’s based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press and incorporates quotes from sources close to the couple.

From the rumoured rift between Meghan and Duchess of Cambridge Kate to how Prince William allegedly told Harry not to rush things with Meghan, here’s what we’ve learned from Finding Freedom.

Meghan felt she “gave up her entire life” for the royal family.

The book says she told a friend last March she was hurt by reports that leaving the royal family was purely her idea.

“The courtiers were blaming Meghan, and some family do,” a source is quoted as saying.

However, the same source adds that Meghan sacrificed a lot to slot into royal life.

“As Meghan tearfully told a friend in March, ‘I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad’,” the book states.

Prince William wanted to make sure Harry “wasn’t blinded by lust” with Meghan.

The Duke of Cambridge was cautious of his brother’s relationship with Meghan at the start, the book claims, and was keen to make sure Meghan had the right intentions with Harry.

“After all, these are two brothers that have spent their whole lives with people trying to take advantage of them,” the source is quoted as saying.

“They’ve both developed a radar to detect that type of person, but as William didn’t know a whole lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.”

Reports of a rift between Meghan and Kate were not true.

The book claims there was no feud between the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex – they simply had nothing in common.

It says the press were too quick to blame the decision of the couple to move to Windsor – removing themselves from the Kensington Palace umbrella – on the “duelling duchesses” when it was Harry who felt suffocated by his brother.

Durand and Scobie write: “The truth was that Meghan and Kate just didn’t know each other that well.”

They address one particular rumour that Meghan made Kate cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting for Princess Charlotte, stating that it is completely false.

Reports that Meghan’s “strict demands” had left Kate in tears “puzzled” those who were present, the book states.

A source who was there said: “Some of the children weren’t cooperating, and there was a lot going on.

“Everyone tried to help where they could, but it’s never easy with kids at fittings. There were no tears from anyone.

“In the end, the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed but professional in the room, and there were other people there.”

Prince William told Harry not to rush things with Meghan

“Don’t feel you need to be in a rush,” he said, according to sources. “Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

The words “this girl” are said to have irritated Harry, leading him to describe his brother as a snob.

“Harry could see through William’s words. He was being a snob,” a source close to Harry is quoted as saying in the book.

Palace staff were wary of Meghan.

The book details how several members of the royal family didn’t trust Meghan, or have faith in her relationship with Harry.

“At least two other family members also voiced concerns to each other over the pace at which Harry’s relationship had moved,” the book says.

Meanwhile, when Meghan and Harry started dating, one senior royal allegedly referred to the Suits actor as “Harry’s showgirl”.

Another is reported to have told an aide she “comes with a lot of baggage” while a high-ranking courtier was overheard telling a colleague: “There’s just something about her I don’t trust.”

Meghan felt her father was a victim of the media.

The authors write that an unnamed “trusted confidant” of Meghan expressed to them that she blamed the media for “corrupting” her father, Thomas Markle, from whom she is estranged.

According to the source, Meghan told them: “My dad never sought this out. I really believe that he’s the victim, and now I feel sad because I believe he’s been fully corrupted.”

Harry and Meghan felt they took a back seat in the royal family.

The book says the couple grew frustrated that they “often took a back seat” when they were part of the royal family.

“While they both respected the hierarchy of the institution, it was difficult when they wanted to focus on a project and were told a more senior-ranking family member, whether William or Charles, had an initiative being announced at the same time, so they would just have to wait,” the book says.

