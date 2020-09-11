| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The most surreal day I’ve ever seen’ – Irish community in San Francisco on edge as wildfires rage nearby

Dangerous blazes along the US west coast have left a trail of destruction in their wake in recent days

Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge (Noah Berger/AP) Expand
San Francisco&rsquo;s Golden Gate Bridge is barely visible through smoke from nearby fires (Eric Risberg/AP) Expand
A scorched car rests in a clearing (Noah Berger/AP) Expand

Close

Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge (Noah Berger/AP)

Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge (Noah Berger/AP)

AP/PA Images

San Francisco&rsquo;s Golden Gate Bridge is barely visible through smoke from nearby fires (Eric Risberg/AP)

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is barely visible through smoke from nearby fires (Eric Risberg/AP)

AP/PA Images

A scorched car rests in a clearing (Noah Berger/AP)

A scorched car rests in a clearing (Noah Berger/AP)

AP/PA Images

/

Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge (Noah Berger/AP)

Luke Byrne Twitter Email

IT was the day the sun never rose.

San Francisco bathed in an orange glow this week, as smoke from wildfires raging to the north blackened the sky.