‘The most surreal day I’ve ever seen’ – Irish community in San Francisco on edge as wildfires rage nearby

IT was the day the sun never rose.

San Francisco bathed in an orange glow this week, as smoke from wildfires raging to the north blackened the sky.

Read More

The city has a bustling Irish community and those that spoke to Independent.ie recounted an experience they will never in their lives forget.

“It was the most surreal day I’ve ever seen,” said Vince Keehan, originally from Galway but who has been living in the Bay Area for 30 years.

Mr Keehan, who runs a wooden window company as well as being a working musician, said he had never seen anything like it.

“It was very weird, very eerie. It was an apocalyptic view. Actually, it was kind of like something from the film Apocalypse Now.”

He was up at 6am on Wednesday and it took him some time to realise what was going on.

“At first I just thought it was a regular dark morning. But by the time it got to 10am, I thought ‘what the hell is happening here?’

“It was dark; very, very dark. It was as dark as if it was the middle of the night.

“The street lights were on everywhere, all the lights were on,” he said.

“And it remained like that for the whole day.”

He said what he was mainly concerned about was the poor air quality and ash that was falling on the city.

“I’ve had some medical issues in the past. The thing was that you’re breathing this into your longs.”

For him, the scene was in-keeping with the year that 2020 has already been.

“It was strange and the year has been strange enough with Covid and all that,” he said.

Mr Keehan had returned to Ireland in March for his daughter’s wedding and had gigs lined up, but they were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Another Irish man who now calls San Francisco home and happens to be a musician is Eamonn Flynn, who played keyboards for the movie The Commitments.

His experience of the atmosphere in the city was similar to Mr Keehan’s.

“It was bizarre, that was the only word you could use to describe it,” he said.

“My wife is a teacher; she has been working from home doing distance-learning.

“When we woke up, she thought her alarm hadn’t gone off or something. It was just confusion.

“Her phone said 8am but it was still completely dark. She said ‘what’s going on here?’

“We opened the curtains and it was dark outside, basically the sun never came up,” he said.

Mr Flynn said, having worked in the area for years, he had some experience of the devastation that the fire season could bring.

“Around three years ago I played in a town called Paradise, in California.

“Then the next year, it burnt down. Like, all of it burnt down,” he said.

Even with that experience, he had still never seen anything like the day that greeted him on Wednesday.

“It just got darker and darker. It probably peaked around noon. But there was also this sort of orange glow.

“It’s kind of hard to explained. The sky was dark, but there was a pervading ether of orange everywhere,” he said.

Mr Flynn said he had some idea what was going on and had understood that the fires were burning near Oregon – which is some 850km away.

“It was a very, very wired feeling.”

He said that the poor air quality that followed left him with a sore nose and eyes.

Trying to make the best of the situation, he live-streamed a gig from house “to get the sun to come out” he joked.

Eamonn Gormley, from Lurgan, Co Armagh, lives in San Jose, California and works with software company Adobe.

“Looking out at the sky, the song says all the leaves are brown - today all the leaves are grey,” he said.

“When you step outside it’s like looking through yellow sunglasses.”

He and his wife live in the city, but their extended family has been impacted by the fires.

“My wife’s cousin was evacuated because he lived in up in the Santa Cruz hills, about 45 minutes away. He has been staying here for around the last week.”

He said his initial reaction to the scenes was one of amazement.

“I wouldn’t say scared as such, because we live in the city and aren’t in much danger.

“But we have an 18-month old daughter and we’ve been looking at each other and wondering what kind of world we’re leaving for her,” he said.

“There were wildfires in the Bay Area around 12 years ago, but it certainly wasn’t ever this bad.

“What was really unusual was there were lightings storms. I woke up in the middle of the night to a loud bang.

“It was a massive lighting storm that triggered it. I knew, it’s like a tinder box on the hills. We haven’t had rain since February.”

He said air quality was also a concern. “Every time you close the car door there’s a little bit of ash,” he said.

The week saw an unprecedented number of fires rage across the US.

Numerous wildfires burned in Oregon’s forested valleys and along the coast, destroying hundreds of homes and causing mass evacuations.

Farther north, flames devoured buildings and huge tracts of land in Washington state.

The number of simultaneous fires and the damage caused was unprecedented, according to US officials.

There were several deaths, including a one-year-old boy in Washington state.

Oregon governor Kate Brown said during the week that communities had been “substantially destroyed”.