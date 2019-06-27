Beauty and wellness giant The Hut Group (THG) has snapped up a former Jamie’s Italian to open its first bricks-and-mortar shop.

The Hut Group snaps up former Jamie’s Italian site for retail space

The private company, which is a digital retailer and owns brands such as Glossybox, Illamasqua and Skinstore, will open a “World of THG” at the site in central Manchester.

It follows the group’s recent £50 million investment in King Street Townhouse, a hotel just around the corner from the new site.

Matthew Moulding, founder and chief executive of THG, said: “The acquisition of the iconic 100 King Street site further expands our innovative marketing infrastructure.

“The development programme to create the World of THG will provide a new and innovative environment for customers and influencers to discover and fully experience our prestigious brands.”

The 12,000 square foot ground floor site was most recently occupied by restaurant chain Jamie’s Italian, but the branch was one of 22 to close last month when the business went into administration.

It was originally the main banking hall of Midland Bank and has Grade II listed status.

THG, which was founded in Manchester in 2004, has just broken ground on a major new logistics and studio project in the city which will allow for 2,000 new jobs to be created. It will be the UK’s largest bespoke office development outside of London.

Press Association