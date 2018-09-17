Online wellness and beauty business The Hut Group (THG) is to invest one billion US dollars (£760 million) in the North West of England with the construction of a custom-built development near Manchester Airport.

The Hut Group pledges £760m investment in North West with new HQ

The company’s new headquarters, spanning 16.8 acres, will be the UK’s largest bespoke office outside London.

Some 10,000 people, in a mix of existing and new roles, will be located on the main campus, while another 2,000 will work at an additional facility nearby.

It marks another step in the rapid expansion of THG, which is one of the UK’s largest private companies and doubled its headcount last year. Its valuation has been estimated at almost £4 billion.

"As we continue to extend our global footprint, it makes sense for us to base our headquarters at Airport City in Manchester, with its global connections and access to talent and supply chains worldwide," chief executive and founder Matthew Moulding said.

“As we continue to extend our global footprint, it makes sense for us to base our headquarters at Airport City in Manchester, with its global connections and access to talent and supply chains worldwide,” chief executive and founder Matthew Moulding said.

Construction of the first phase, comprising 280,000 square feet, is expected to start next year.

It is estimated that the full development will take at least three to four years to complete.

In addition to the main campus, dubbed THQ, the company will also build a new development at a second site nearby to house a content creation studio.

This follows THG’s acquisition of British content studio Hangar 7 in 2017.

ICON, the new home for this arm of the business, will house around 2,000 people working in video production and photography.

The group already has office space housing 1,000 employees in Airport City, the business development adjacent to Manchester airport.

In August the group announced it would create 200 new tech jobs at another office in Manchester’s MediaCity.

