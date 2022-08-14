The fatwa was ‘rhetoric’, Salman Rushdie said last year — he chose not to live in fear

This still image from video shows a man, at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led t

When Salman Rushdie’s attacker ran on to the stage of the Chautauqua Institution in rural upstate New York on Friday, onlookers first assumed it was some kind of stunt. One witness recounted she presumed it was a piece of theatre, designed to show “there was still controversy around this author”.

The victim, who soon lay bleeding, would have understood that disbelief. At writers’ festivals he sometimes complained about excessive security. The 34-year-old fatwa — officially an opinion on Islamic law but in reality a bounty placed on his head — had dissipated to “rhetoric”, he told me in an interview last year. He refused to live in fear.

He liked to think of the yearly reminder from the Iranian government that it was, in fact, active, as “my unfunny Valentine”.

If we all thought Salman was out of the woods, it might have been because of the passage of time since the fatwa was declared. His attacker, whom no government or organisation has claimed, was not even born in 1988.

The Muslims who burned The Satanic Verses in Bradford that summer would now be old men. The fundamentalists who denounced the book as blasphemous had, it might have seemed, softened from a position that was then and now incomprehensible in the west — that someone should be killed for writing a novel.

But if the specific threat to Rushdie had seemed to abate, the general atmosphere of censorship and white hot offence has not. There are, all these years later, still many societies that do not believe in something we take for granted in the west: that an artist speaking in metaphor and allegory, as Rushdie did in his depiction of the prophet, is protected from persecution and may freely “slide away from the implication of their work”, as Hilary Mantel put it.

Nobody is sliding in Jeddah or Tehran. Censorship has become even tighter since the Arab Spring a decade ago. The new Egyptian constitution prohibits “insult or abuse of all religious messengers and prophets”.

Iran has banned work by Nobel-prize winning author Gabriel Garcia Marquez. In the past few years, fatwas have been issued in India, the US and Pakistan. Advances in communication have changed the way these edicts, often from 10-a-penny clerics, are received.

A website called Islamonline publishes a list of live fatwas. Across the Arab world, radio shows offer call-in fatwa hotlines. In the west, extremism finds an ever increasing audience in suggestible, disillusioned young men and the storming of stages to attack performers — most famously Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle — has been the ugliest cultural trend of 2022.

Meanwhile, the Tehran government, like some state-sponsored Alex Jones, fulminates about a western conspiracy against Islam. We don’t yet know the exact motivations of Rushdie’s attacker, but in this atmosphere it’s not difficult to understand how the ayatollah’s decades-old order eventually found a willing foot soldier.

One of the narratives around the attack has been that it has also sprung from a western relativism around Islamic censorship. The movement to treat Islam as different from other religions, in terms of how it can be depicted in art, has gained some traction.

In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that mocking Muhammad is a hate crime, even as several cartoonists were attacked across the Nordic countries. Most western press organisations have refused to reprint the Charlie Hebdo cartoon. In Britain, the shock at Rushdie’s fatwa soon morphed into something more grimly practical; some politicians felt the writer, by then in hiding, should pay for his own security.

It was as though he were being treated as a private individual having a private issue, rather than a symbol of artistic freedom. Some critics even alleged that Rushdie, himself a Muslim, might have known the controversy The Satanic Verses would ignite.

It seemed to him like a form of victim blaming. “The fact is that nothing like that had ever happened, where terrorists would try to kill an author,” he told me last year. “I’m not from Iran, and its leaders hadn’t liked many books. I thought there was no reason why they would like this one, but I wrote it because I thought that’s what there is to write. I’m really not interested in defending myself on that point.”

Rushdie’s attacker has now been charged with attempted murder, and while the writer should live, he has reportedly suffered horrific injuries; his agent has said he will likely lose an eye, the nerves in his arm have been damaged and he sustained stab wounds to his liver.

It seems especially sad that such a social man, who took energy and inspiration from his audiences around the world and who cut such a brilliant cultural figure on the New York literary scene, should have been so savagely maimed. And while the attack may increase the lore around him as a writer — this is a moment that will live forever in infamy — that will be scant consolation as he settles into a long road of physical recovery.

The mental scars the attack will have caused will be even greater. Like Andy Warhol, who was shot by a deranged fan, Rushdie will always live in fear that someone out there will try to finish the job.

The “footstep haunted space” that he thought he had left behind is back.