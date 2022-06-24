| 16.2°C Dublin

‘The dream comes true’: Croatia to start using euros in January

European Union leaders agreed the move that will bring the number of nations sharing the currency to 20.

European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks to Croatia&rsquo;s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (Olivier Matthys/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

European Union leaders have agreed that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro in January, bringing the number of nations sharing the currency to 20.

The euro is the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream,” said EU Council President Charles Michel, who chaired a summit of bloc leaders in Brussels.

“Now, the dream comes true for Croatia.”

Following talks with EU lawmakers and the European Central Bank, the process will conclude with the expected adoption in July of three legal acts that will enable the switch.

