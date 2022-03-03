‘The céad míle fáilte we are known for will be needed now more than ever’ in effort to help Ukrainian families, says Catherine Martin

Minister Catherine Martin and Paul Kelly CEO Fáilte Ireland, at the Knowth Visitor Experience in Co Meath. Photo: Julien Behal

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has said Ireland "will not be found wanting” in the effort to help Ukrainian families “ripped apart” by the war.

Speaking at Knowth in Co Meath, where a €1.8m visitor experience at Brú na Bóinne was officially opened today, Ms Martin described the devastation happening in Ukraine as “absolutely heartbreaking” and while the immediate concern is to protect lives, she said there also seems to be “an attempt to obliterate their very culture and heritage”.

She said the focus needs to be on humanitarian efforts and that the “céad míle fáilte that we are known for will be needed now more than ever”.

Read More

"It is incredible that on day eight over one million Ukrainians have crossed the border.”

“It is absolutely devastating for them and the heartbreaking scenes of families being ripped apart. So we will not be found wanting and that is where our focus is on, on how to help those families.”

Asked about Russian president Vladimir Putin she said: “The unity of countries against the oppression and to stand with the Ukrainians may have taken him off guard, and I think we will only be more united in days to come.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Fáilte Ireland Paul Kelly said it is too early to say what impact the war in Ukraine may have on visitor numbers.

He said the price of fuel, “is going to have an impact on the cost of airline travel so certainly there will be a lot of cost pressure coming into the market which may depress demand a little bit”.

He said in general people are, “looking optimistically at the year in terms of demand, it is just too early and too hard to say yet what impact the war in Ukraine is going to have”.

Mr Kelly said after being devastated by the pandemic, signs have been positive for this year.

“We have good growth in air access, which should bring good recovery in international visitors, and we are hoping we can retain a lot of the strong domestic tourism economy we have had over the last couple of years.

“We do know historically that any kind of unsettling in Europe does put off the longer-haul markets, the US market etc, who tend to view Europe as ‘one region’ kind of thing.

“The fact that Ireland is on the western fringes of Europe and Ireland has a great safety reputation. We hope that will all give us all some level of protection.”

The enhanced visitor experience at Knowth includes improved interpretation to tell the story of the history of the 50-year archaeological excavation of the site by Professor George Eogan, the significance of the site’s Megalithic art and its importance in national and international terms.

It was officially opened by Ms Martin and junior minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Patrick O’Donovan.

Ms Martin said the Knowth investment will create over 260 jobs and generate an additional 14,000 visitors every year.

"We expect over five years to generate an additional €1.6m in tourism revenue, so this is an exceptionally important day,” she said.

Among those at the opening was Prof Eogan’s widow Fiona, who said he would have been “absolutely delighted”.

She said it will “go a long way to immortalising the site and immortalising him and all the work he did here – he was totally dedicated to this site for decades”.

Clare Tuffy, manager of Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre, said the art is the great treasure at the site, and the exterior art at Knowth, “suggests people gathered here around the monument admiring this great ritual site”.

"Whereas at Newgrange it is all about an exclusivity, going into the small chamber and the very few people who could get to see the sun.

"So a visit to both Newgrange and Knowth complement one another and celebrates the whole richness of the Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site.”