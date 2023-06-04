The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses crowd safety worker mid-performance in Denmark

Matty Healy kissed a man in a hi-vis jacket mid-performance in Denmark on Friday (@EmChrisL/Twitter)

By Edd Dracott, PA

The 1975’s Matty Healy has kissed a crowd safety worker mid-performance while singing in Denmark, in a moment met with “screaming and cheering” from fans.