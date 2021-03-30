Thailand denies sending villagers who fled air strikes back to Myanmar

Medical workers attend to an injured Karen villager from Myanmar who crossed Salawin river on a boat, at Ban Mae Sam Laep Health Center, Mae Hong Son province, northern Thailand on Tuesday March 30, 2021. The weekend strikes by the Myanmar military, which sent ethnic Karen people seeking safety in Thailand, represented another escalation in the violent crackdown by Myanmar’s junta on protests of its Feb. 1 takeover.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thailand’s prime minister has denied that his country’s security forces have sent villagers who fled military air strikes back to Myanmar and said his government is ready to shelter anyone who is escaping fighting.

His comments came a day after humanitarian groups said the Thai military had begun sending back some of the thousands of people who have fled a series of air strikes by Myanmar’s military.

“There is no influx of refugees yet. We asked those who crossed to Thailand if they have any problem in their area. When they say no problem, we just asked them to return to their land first. We asked, we did not use any force,” prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.

“We won’t push them back,” he said. “If they are having fighting, how can we do so? But if they don’t have any fighting at the moment, can they go back first?”

The weekend strikes, which sent ethnic Karen people to seek safety in Thailand, were another escalation in the violent crackdown by Myanmar’s junta on protests against its February 1 coup.

At least 510 protesters have been killed since the coup, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which says the true toll is likely much higher. It says 2,574 people have been detained.

Protests continued on Tuesday despite the deaths of more than 100 people on Saturday alone.

The coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi reversed the country’s progress towards democracy since her National League for Democracy party won elections in 2015 after five decades of military rule.

The violence by the Myanmar military — on the border and in cities around the country — raised the question of whether the international community would respond more forcefully than it has so far to the coup.

The UK called for a closed meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday afternoon, council diplomats said.

The council has condemned the violence and called for a restoration of democracy, but has not yet considered possible sanctions against the military, which would require support or an abstention by Myanmar’s neighbour and ally China.

On Monday the US suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored. US trade representative Katherine Tai said Washington was immediately suspending “all US engagement with Burma under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement”.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called the surge in killings by the military “absolutely horrendous”, and urged greater unity and commitment by the international community to put pressure on the coup leaders to reverse course and go back to “a serious democratic transition”.

On Tuesday, at Thailand’s Mae Sam Laep village along the Salween River, which forms the border with Myanmar, paramilitary Thai Rangers twice waved off a boat that had come from the other side carrying seven people, including one lying flat and another with a bandage on his head. But ambulances soon arrived on the Thai side and it landed anyway.

Thai villagers helped medical staff carry the injured people on stretchers to a small clinic at a nearby checkpoint. One man had large bruises on his back with open wounds, an injury one medical worker said could have been caused by an explosion.

An elderly woman in the group had small cuts and scabs all over her face. Thai nurses in protective gear to guard against Covid-19 attended to her, giving her and others tests for coronavirus.

Another villager from the boat, 48-year-old Aye Ja Bi, said he had been wounded by a bomb dropped by a plane. His legs were hit by shrapnel and his ears were ringing, he said, but he was unable to travel to get help until Tuesday.

The air strikes appeared to be retaliation for an attack by guerrillas of the Karen National Liberation Army on a government military outpost, in which they claimed to have killed 10 soldiers and captured eight. The group is fighting for greater autonomy for the Karen people.

Thai authorities, who claimed weeks ago to be preparing for an influx of refugees, have responded inconsistently. A group of 2,500-3,000 refugees crossed into Thailand on Sunday, according to several humanitarian aid agencies who have long worked with the Karen.

But they said on Monday that Thai soldiers had begun to force people to return to Myanmar.

“They told them it was safe to go back even though it is not safe. They were afraid to go back but they had no choice,” said a spokesperson for the Karen Peace Support Network, a group of Karen civil society organisations in Myanmar.

Two other sources confirmed refugees were being sent back to Myanmar.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said in a statement on Monday night that claims some Karen were being forced to return to Myanmar were inaccurate and “cite information solely from non-official sources without confirming the facts from official sources on the ground”.

PA Media