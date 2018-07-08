Thailand caves latest: Rescue attempt under way

The dangerous operation to free 12 trapped boys and their football coach from a partially flooded cave in Thailand has begun.

The rescue attempt began at 10am local time (4am BST) and it is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued, which means they could reach the surface by 3pm BST at the earliest.

We will have live updates from the scene in Chiang Rai province.

Thai rescue team members walk inside the cave (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai army commander Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam said it may take up to four days to free all 13, depending on conditions inside the cave system.

He said the group “will continuously come out in approximately two to four days, which all may change depending on weather and water conditions”.

(PA Graphics)

The governor in charge of the operation says two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.

The Thai navy Seals, who have been spearheading the rescue effort, posted a photo on their Facebook page with a vow to bring the trapped team home from a flooded cave.

(Thai Seals Facebook page/PA)

The only way to bring them out of Tham Luang Nang Non in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.

The boys were discovered by British divers Rick Stanton, a fireman in his 50s from Coventry, and John Volanthen, an IT consultant based in Bristol in his 40s.

Images later showed that one of the boys was wearing an England football shirt.

Press Association