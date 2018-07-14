Thailand cave rescue boys send video message from hospital

The 12 boys and their football coach who were trapped in a cave in Thailand are recovering well and have appeared in a video message.

In the brief video, they list their food wish lists – while the health minister said they are expected to be discharged from hospital next week.

Thai Public Health Minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn (Vincent Thian/AP)

The footage of the boys from a Saturday news conference shows them still wearing surgical masks, a safeguard against infection since the last of them was pulled from a cave on Tuesday after being trapped for almost three weeks.

Public Health Minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn says all 13 are set to leave the hospital next Thursday.

Doctors say they will still need to be closely monitored for physical and psychological effects of their ordeal.

