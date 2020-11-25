Thai students charged with royal defamation law ahead of demonstration

Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy demonstrations by charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy.

It comes as the Thai capital Bangkok girded for another rally on Wednesday as the students push their demands that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government step down, the constitution be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy be reformed to be made more accountable.

Police on Tuesday issued summonses for 12 protest leaders to answer charges of lese majeste – defaming or insulting key members of the royal family – which is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Rallies have called for educational reforms and constitutional change (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Rallies have called for educational reforms and constitutional change (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The law is controversial, because anyone — not just royals or authorities — can lodge a complaint, so it had in the past been used as a weapon in political vendettas.

But it has not been employed for the past three years, after King Maha Vajiralongkorn informed the government that he did not wish to see its use. The king has not publicly commented on the law since then.

According to the legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, the 12 suspects include top protest leaders known for their public criticism of the monarchy.

Many on the student-led protest movement believe the monarchy holds too much power for a constitutional monarchy.

But their challenge is fiercely opposed by royalists, who consider the royal institution an untouchable bedrock of national identity.

