Tuesday 27 August 2019

Thai palace shares photos of king and newly-named royal consort

The photos show the 67-year-old monarch and Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi in formal regalia.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn with Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, the royal noble consort (Thailand Royal Office via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Thailand’s royal palace has released photos of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his recently anointed royal consort.

The photos show the 67-year-old monarch and Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi in formal regalia, as well as in casual settings.

She was named Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani last month, becoming the first to receive the consort’s title since 1921, during an era of absolute monarchy.

Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, the royal noble consort (Thailand Royal Office via AP)

The king married Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, a general in his security unit, in May a few days before his coronation and named her his queen.

Some of the new palace images show 34-year-old Ms Sineenatra, a major general in the army, engaging in military activities and others show her and the king holding hands.

