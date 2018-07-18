Thai cave rescue drama football team meets the media

The 12 boys and their football coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand have appeared at a news conference, entering to applause from the media and classmates.

The boys put on a quick demonstration of their skills in a special miniature football field set up in the hall in Chiang Rai where the conference took place.

The boys and their coach were treated at a hospital in Chiang Rai (AP)

They then hugged their friends before taking seats alongside doctors and others who helped them during their ordeal.

Medics took the first two questions, and said the 13 were healthy in body and mind.

Doctors added that the boys gained around 6.6lbs on average since they were rescued from the cave last week.

They were said to have lost an average of 9lbs during the 18 days they were trapped in the Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai.

Press Association