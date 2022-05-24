Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist

The search is continuing for a woman suspected of carrying out the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at a house in Austin, Texas.

Ms Wilson, 25, was found dead on May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week.

The competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native had been in Austin for a cycling event.

According to legal papers, Ms Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong’s SUV was spotted on surveillance video outside the home where Ms Wilson was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police questioned Armstrong on May 13, but the warrant for her arrest was not issued until May 19.

When asked on May 13 about the vehicle, Armstrong “continued to remain very still and guarded”, then asked to leave and was allowed to do so, the affidavit said.

Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of Anna Moriah Wilson's family

She has not been seen since, and her social media accounts were deleted, the affidavit said.

Armstrong’s father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he does not believe that his daughter could have killed Ms Wilson.

He said there are many “unanswered questions” about what happened.

“I know her. I know how she thinks and I know what she believes. And I know that she just would not do something like this,” Mr Armstrong said.

Ms Wilson’s family said she had recently decided to move from San Francisco back to Vermont, and the family said that she was not in a relationship with anyone at the time of her death.

“There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss,” the family added.

“Moriah was a talented, kind and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of.”