Texas tops 1 million cases as Covid-19 surge engulfs the US

Alana Pompa of the Jewish War Veterans Post 757 participates in a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony at the Dell Jewish Community Campus in Austin, Texas (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Texas on Wednesday became the first US state with more than 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases as a surge of coronavirus infections engulfs the country.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said all restaurants, bars and gyms statewide will have to close at 10pm from Friday, a major retreat in a corner of the US that had seemingly brought the virus largely under control months ago. He also barred private gatherings of more than 10 people.

Texas, the second-most populous state, has recorded 1.02 million coronavirus cases and over 19,000 deaths since the outbreak began in early March, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

California, the most populous state, has logged more than 995,000 cases.

Medical works operate a testing tent at a Covid-19 mobile testing site in Brooklyn, New York (John Minchillo/AP)

The US has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week.

Health experts have blamed the increase in part on the onset of cold weather and growing frustration with mask-wearing and other precautions.

Cases per day are on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39.

A month ago, the US was seeing about 730 Covid-19 deaths per day on average; that has now surpassed 970.

Among the many health officials sounding the alarm was Dr Julie Watson of Integris Health in Oklahoma.

“We are in trouble,” she said. “If nothing is done soon to slow the rise in cases, our hospitals will be more overwhelmed than they already are and we won’t be able to be there for all of those who need it.”

Oklahoma’s health department said that 1,248 people were hospitalised for confirmed or probable coronavirus, shattering the previous one-day record of 1,055.

Texas reported 10,865 new cases on Tuesday, breaking a record set in mid-July.

One of the hardest-hit places is the border city of El Paso; its county has nearly 28,000 active cases and has suffered more than 680 deaths.

The American Medical Association (AMA) renewed its plea for mask-wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Retired US Army veteran Bill MacCully walks among flag-covered graves in the Veterans Cemetery of Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park in Seattle on Veterans Day (Elaine Thompson/AP)

“With the holidays quickly approaching, each of us must do everything possible to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” AMA president Susan Bailey said.

“Failing to do our part will prolong the suffering and disruption to our lives and inevitably lead to more deaths of our friends, neighbours and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, many traditional Veterans Day celebrations gave way to sombre virtual gatherings on Wednesday.

Many veterans homes have barred visitors to protect their residents from the virus.

In New York City, a quiet parade of military vehicles, with no spectators, rolled through Manhattan to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue.

More than 4,200 veterans have died from Covid-19 at hospitals and homes run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and nearly 85,000 have been infected, according to the department.

