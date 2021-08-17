| 14°C Dublin

Texas governor tests positive for Covid-19 but is in ‘good health’

The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin.

By Paul J Webber, Associated Press

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Mr Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.

More than 11,500 patients were admitted to hospital with the virus as of Monday, the highest levels since January.

The positive tests comes a day after Mr Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of Republicans, most of whom were unmasked.

