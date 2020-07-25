Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives

A pirate flag is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Hanna (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Hurricane Hanna has made landfall on Texas’ Padre Island.

The storm made landfall about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum winds of 90 mph, the US National Hurricane Centre said in an afternoon update.

Hurricane #Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas at 5 PM CDT with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/yIT12pXwjp — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 25, 2020

Local officials on Saturday asked residents to stay at home and ride out the storm, but to also be mindful of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.

PA Media