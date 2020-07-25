| 12.9°C Dublin

Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.

A pirate flag is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Hanna (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Expand

Close

A pirate flag is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Hanna (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

A pirate flag is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Hanna (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

A pirate flag is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Hanna (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

By Juan A Lozano and John L Mone, Associated Press

Hurricane Hanna has made landfall on Texas’ Padre Island.

The storm made landfall about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum winds of 90 mph, the US National Hurricane Centre said in an afternoon update.

Local officials on Saturday asked residents to stay at home and ride out the storm, but to also be mindful of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.

PA Media