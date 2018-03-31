Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on autopilot

The carmaker said the driver, who was killed in the accident, did not have his hands on the steering wheel for six seconds before the crash.

Tesla says its autopilot feature – which can regulate speed, change lanes and self-park – requires drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel to take control of the vehicle to avoid accidents.

Earlier this month, a self-driving Volvo being tested by ride-hailing service Uber struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.