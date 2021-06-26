Tesla 'recalls' almost 300,000 vehicles in China due to software issue

Almost 300,000 Teslas will be recalled in China.

Chinese regulators said on Saturday Tesla Inc would recall nearly 300,000 China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y cars for an online software update related to assisted driving.

Owners are not required to return their vehicles.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on its website that the move is linked to an assisted driving function in the electric cars, which can currently be activated by drivers accidentally, causing sudden acceleration.

"The recall plan was filed with the State Administration of Market Regulation, and it was decided to recall the following vehicles from today," SAMR said.

"Due to issues with the cruise control system...the driver can easily activate the cruise control function by mistake," the Chinese government agency said in the notice.

"A sudden increase in vehicle speed will occur, which could...in extreme cases, cause a collision, posing safety hazards."

The remote online software recall - a first for Tesla cars built in China - covers 249,855 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars, and 35,665 imported Model 3 sedans.

Tesla, now making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,463 China-made electric cars in May, according to industry data.



