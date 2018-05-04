Tesla chief Elon Musk goes on defensive after bad-tempered conference call

Mr Musk, who’s been known for his quirky behaviour, came under scrutiny after the conference call for Tesla’s quarterly earnings on Wednesday went awry.

The 2 questioners I ignored on the Q1 call are sell-side analysts who represent a short seller thesis, not investors — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

The chief executive was criticised for cutting off two analysts who asked about the electric vehicle and solar panel company’s cash needs and orders for its Model-3.

Mr Musk said the questions were “dry” and “not cool”.