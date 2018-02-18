Tesco boss set to move to N Brown next month
Matt Davies, 47, has previously been chief executive of Halfords and Pets at Home.
Tesco boss Matt Davies will become chairman at retail firm N Brown after leaving the supermarket giant, it is understood.
The Press Association understands the serving Tesco UK and Ireland boss Mr Davies will be announced as N Brown’s chairman early next week.
The retail company’s brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo.
We stopped traffic on Oxford Street this morning with our incredible @SimplyBeUK girl squad 📸 Celebrating curves #rulesrewritten #LFW #loveyourcurves pic.twitter.com/Hzpj0yFviJ— N Brown Group PR (@NBrownPress) February 16, 2018
He is due to leave Tesco in April after its £3.7 billion takeover of the wholesaler Booker.
Press Association