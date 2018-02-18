News World News

Sunday 18 February 2018

Tesco boss set to move to N Brown next month

Matt Davies, 47, has previously been chief executive of Halfords and Pets at Home.

Matt Davies is the serving Tesco UK and Ireland boss (Nick Ansell/PA)
Matt Davies is the serving Tesco UK and Ireland boss (Nick Ansell/PA)

By Catherine Wyatt, Press Association

Tesco boss Matt Davies will become chairman at retail firm N Brown after leaving the supermarket giant, it is understood.

The Press Association understands the serving Tesco UK and Ireland boss Mr Davies will be announced as N Brown’s chairman early next week.

The retail company’s brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo.

Mr Davies, 47, has previously been chief executive of Halfords and Pets at Home.

He is due to leave Tesco in April after its £3.7 billion takeover of the wholesaler Booker.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News